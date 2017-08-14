GIC now has a chief technology officer and she's Wu Choy Peng

SINGAPORE - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC on Monday (Aug 14) named Ms Wu Choy Peng as its first-ever chief technology officer, with effect from Aug 14.

GIC said the new position was created to "augment its leadership bench as it prepares for an environment of increasing disruptive innovation."

It said Ms Wu will play a critical role in developing GIC's technology vision, strategic direction and future growth in technology to strengthen organizational capabilities.

She will also provide integrated oversight for technology and data analytics.

Prior to her appointment at GIC, Ms Wu was group chief information officer of Singtel.

From 2006 to 2012, she was group chief information officer of Neptune Orient Lines Group (NOL). She was named the IDC-Enterprise Innovation Asia/Pacific CIO of the Year for 2011. The IDC-Enterprise Innovation Awards recognize Asia's top organizations in IT innovation, application and business excellence.

Prior to that, she held various senior appointments including the Singapore Government's chief information officer, deputy chief executive (industry) of the Infocomm Development Authority (IDA) and chief information officer of the Ministry of Education.

She spent 10 years at the National Computer Board (NCB) upon graduation.

Ms Wu holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in computer/communication science/mathematics and a Master of Science in computer science/engineering, both from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.