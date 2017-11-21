Energy producer Summit Power lands $100 million contract with a marine work contractor consortium

SINGAPORE - A unit of Singapore-based Summit Power International has clinched a US$100 million contract for work on a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and regasification terminal in Bangladesh.

The contract requires the unit, Summit LNG Terminal, to design, build and install the fixed infrastructure for the floating LNG terminal.

The project in Moheskhali, within the Cox's Bazar district, is expected to be completed in early 2019.

Summit Power, Bangladesh's largest independent power producer, has said it plans to list on the Singapore Exchange early next year. This comes as its parent company Summit Group is aiming to raise about US$1 billion across international capital markets in the next two to four years to fund the expansion of its power business in South-east Asia.

Separately, Summit Power said last week that it has appointed three new non-executive independent directors, including two former Singapore ministers, in a move to strengthen its strategic leadership and corporate governance.

The three directors are Mr Abdullah Tarmugi, Mrs Lim Hwee Hua and Mr Tang Kin Fei, announced the company last week.

Mr Abdullah, who is also an independent director at a number of organisations, including GuocoLand, Goodhope Asia Holdings and The Islamic Bank of Asia, was Speaker of Parliament from 2002 to 2011 and an MP for Siglap from 1984 to 2011.

Before that he held various ministerial positions in the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Community Development and Sports.

Mrs Lim was an elected MP between 1996 and 2011, and last served as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and Transport. She is also a director of Tembusu Partners, United Overseas Bank, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and BW Group.

Mr Tang, former group president and chief executive of Sembcorp Industries, is also director and deputy chairman of SIA Engineering Company.

All three new appointments took effect from Nov 1.