Commodity trader Noble's second quarter net loss blows out to US$1.75 billion

SINGAPORE - Noble Group has posted a net loss of US$1.75 billion (S$2.39 billion) in the second quarter, owing to a huge allowance for exceptional items. The loss blew out from a net loss of US$54.9 million in the same period last year.

In the three months to June 30, Noble took a US$1.25 billion allowance for exceptional items relating to adjustments to the commodity trader's net fair value gains on commodity contracts and derivative instruments to take account of added uncertainty in its operating environment, as well as the impact of credit rating downgrades on the discount rates it used in its calculations.

Noble saw revenue slide 19 per cent year on year to US$10 million in the three months to June 30.

"Further non-cash valuation adjustments may be recorded following the execution of the actions determined under the strategic review," the Hong Kong-based and Singapore-listed commodity trader said in an exchange filing on Thursday (Aug 10).

Noble commenced a strategic review in May under new chairman Paul Brough, who replaced group founder and largest shareholder Richard Elman.

Noble said that debt reduction remains a priority.

At the end of June, Noble had total debts of US$2.55 billion repayable in one year or less, and another US$2 billion repayable after one year.

It continues to seek a white knight investor and seek further strategic alliances, including with trading house Mercuria, to fund working capital to maintain and grow trading volumes.

Second quarter loss per share was US$1.3415, widening from a restated loss of US$0.0651 in the same period a year earlier.

The results were posted after the market closed. The counter fell one Singapore cent or 2.78 per cent to 35 Singapore cents on Thursday.