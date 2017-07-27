Better industrial output but industrial property market remains sluggish

SINGAPORE -Industrial output shot up 13.1 per cent in June over the same month last year, but patchy growth across segments means the sluggish industrial property market remains in the doldrums.

Industrial rents fell by 0.8 per cent from the first three months of the year to the second quarter while prices declined 1.6 per cent, according to JTC data yesterday.

Mr Desmond Sim, head of CBRE Research, Singapore and South East Asia, said demand was largely made up of renewals and relocations.

"Given the patchy economic recovery, cost-conscious industrialists remained prudent. This has resulted in take-up lagging behind supply, amid the supply glut over 2016 and 2017," he added.

"Leasing inquiries were driven by high-value manufacturing firms in the precision engineering and electronics sectors, and those with rising inventory requirements such as e-commerce and logistics players."

The occupancy rate for the industrial property market was 88.7 per cent for the second quarter, down from 89.4 per cent for the first three months of the year.

Single-user factories were most acutely hit, with prices down 10.6 per cent compared with the same period last year, while rents fell 3.8 per cent.

However, the segment had a slight reprieve as rents inched up 0.2 per cent for the second quarter after six consecutive quarters of decline, said Ms Christine Li, director of research at Cushman & Wakefield.

But she noted that there was an acute supply issue looming: "Approximately 7.3 million sq ft of single-user factories space will enter the market in the second half of this year alone, which is much higher than the 4.9 million sq ft of annual average demand over the last 10 years."

The business park segment was a silver lining, with rents edging up by 2.3 per cent in the second quarter from the first. Occupancy rates also improved, from 84 per cent in the first quarter to 85.7 per cent for the second.

Ms Li said that with limited business park supply in the near term, rents are expected to improve over the next few quarters.