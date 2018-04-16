UOB, Chinese fintech Pintec team up to offer credit services in South-east Asia

SINGAPORE - United Overseas Bank (UOB) has entered into an agreement with Beijing-based financial technology firm Pintec Technology Holdings to set up a joint venture company, Avatec.ai.

UOB will have a 60 per cent stake in the joint venture, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday (April 16).

Avatec will have an issued and paid-up capital of up to S$10 million and will be a subsidiary of UOB.

It will offer credit services and solutions, primarily in South-east Asian countries. In particular, it aims to tap data technology for credit assessment, scoring and selection, with commercial applications supporting micro, consumer and small and medium enterprise lending activities.