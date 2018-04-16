UOB, Chinese fintech Pintec team up to offer credit services in South-east Asia

UOB will have a 60 per cent stake in the joint venture, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
UOB will have a 60 per cent stake in the joint venture, the bank said in a regulatory filing. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
47 min ago
janiceh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - United Overseas Bank (UOB) has entered into an agreement with Beijing-based financial technology firm Pintec Technology Holdings to set up a joint venture company, Avatec.ai.

UOB will have a 60 per cent stake in the joint venture, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday (April 16).

Avatec will have an issued and paid-up capital of up to S$10 million and will be a subsidiary of UOB.

It will offer credit services and solutions, primarily in South-east Asian countries. In particular, it aims to tap data technology for credit assessment, scoring and selection, with commercial applications supporting micro, consumer and small and medium enterprise lending activities.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

JCU's Dean on creating workforce-ready graduates
Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces