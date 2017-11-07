OCBC first Singapore bank to test AI to fight financial crime

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank said on Tuesday (Nov 7) it is the first Singapore bank to tap artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to combat financial crime.

The bank's transaction monitoring team and its fintech unit, The Open Vault, conducted a proof-of-concept with fintech firm ThetaRay, that concluded earlier this year. The lender is aiming to boost the bank's operational efficiency and accuracy in the detection of suspicious transactions.

The bank is now in an extended proof-of-concept, and targets to fully implement the technology in the second quarter of next year.