NTUC Income launches mobile app for accident reporting

SINGAPORE - NTUC Income unveiled on Wednesday (Aug 16) what is says is an industry-first - a mobile application (app) for its motor insurance policyholders to file an accident report remotely.

The app will be useful to those who may be hard-pressed for time to file the report in-person within 24-hours of an accident as required, said Income. Motorists here must do so or risk having their No Claims Discount (NCD) penalised upon renewal of their motor insurance.

With a click of a button via the app, motorists can connect to Income's 24/7 accident-response team, Orange Force, to seek assistance at the accident scene.

The app also guides users step-by-step through the accident-reporting process, indicating clearly the specific details required for the submission.

"Increasingly, customers are embarking on mobile-first lifestyles and consumer journeys. It is, thus, important for Income to stay relevant to our customers and to steer ahead as Singapore's leading digital insurer," said Mr Pui Phusangmook, Income's general manager for general insurance & group business.

Through the app, users are required first to verify the date, time and location of the accident. They are then asked to submit a series of photographs which include:

those of the accident scene by capturing the vehicles involved in the surrounding areas;

damages to user's own vehicle including the damaged parts and licence plate; and

damages to the other vehicle or property including damaged parts and licence plate.

The photographs submitted through the app will be watermarked with the time, date and location stamp of the accident in Income's system to authenticate the incident and to legitimise the accident report.

To enhance road safety and to mitigate the stress faced by motorists at the accident scene, users of the app can file the remaining information on the accident such as details of the drivers (such as name, NRIC number and mobile number) and other passengers or witnesses where applicable, away from the accident scene, said Income.

Upon successful submission of the accident report, a reference number will be provided to the user via the app and a copy of the accident report will be emailed to the user by the next working day.

The app cannot be used to report accidents where the motorists or passengers have sustained injuries. In such cases, policyholders should make a police report and go in person to one of Income's Accident Reporting Centres.

Also, policyholders who want to make an 'Own Damage or Third Party' claim upon submission of the accident report, will need to bring a copy of the accident report to Income's Motor Service Centre or any of its Quality Workshops.

Android phone users will be able to download the app, "Accident Reporting by Income", from Wednesday (Aug 16) from Google Play Store. The iOS version will be available next month.