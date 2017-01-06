More POSB pop-up ATMs for Chinese New Year new notes this year

SINGAPORE - From Jan 11, customers will be able to withdraw new and good-as-new notes at 41 POSB pop-up ATMs located in 22 community clubs, up from 36 machines in 12 places last year, DBS announced on Friday (Jan 6).

All the pop-up ATMs will work around-the-clock with the exception of those located at Chong Pang and Toa Payoh West which will be available from 9am to 10pm daily.

POSB ambassadors will also be on hand to guide customers at various locations from Jan 11 to 27, 9am to 9pm.

Customers will be able to use their DBS/POSB ATM card to withdraw new notes in sums of S$100 (S$2 x 50), S$300 (S$10 x 30) and S$500 (S$50 x 10), up to their individual card limit.

This year, DBS/POSB is also offering customers the option to reserve their new and good-as-new notes online and select their preferred collection dates at all full-service branches. This online service will be available from Jan 9 at go.dbs.com/sg-cnynotes.

As in previous years, customers can also send 'eAng Baos' via a feature on the DBS PayLah! app on their mobile phones. They can personalise the "eAng Baos" with photographs, stickers and personal messages.