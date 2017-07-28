Former deputy prime minister Wong Kan Seng appointed to UOB board

Former deputy prime minister Wong Kan Seng has joined United Overseas Bank as an independent, non-executive director.
Former deputy prime minister Wong Kan Seng has joined United Overseas Bank as an independent, non-executive director.
SINGAPORE - Former deputy prime minister Wong Kan Seng has joined United Overseas Bank as an independent, non-executive director.

Mr Wong, 70, was appointed along with three other new directors in a move to expand the size of the board.

In an exchange filing on Thursday night (July 27), the bank said: "Increasing the board size would be beneficial to the bank, especially with a view to ensure that there is a pipeline of critical skills following the retirement of directors."

Its nominating committee had "mapped the skillsets and expertise" on the board against what it said was an ideal framework, to identify further skills required.

