DBS wealth management clients get all-in-one mobile app

SINGAPORE - DBS Bank unveiled a new feature of its platform for its wealth management clients on Friday (Feb 10).

It lets clients conduct banking transactions, manage their wealth and also trade, all on one mobile app.

The platform, called DBS iWealth, is for clients of DBS Treasures, DBS Treasures Private Client and DBS Private Bank.

The latest version lets people personalise profiles and customise quick links or the type of reports they get based on preferences. They can also use it for equity trading and funds investment.

Seven markets are available for stock trading, and the app also provides customised charting tools, market analysis, stock search and filters.

There is also access to more than 400 funds for online fund trading.

Ms Tan Su Shan, DBS group head of consumer banking and wealth management, said: "Whether it's integrating their banking accounts and wealth portfolios in one single dashboard, keeping track of the markets or learning about opportunities, we are putting the bank in the palm of their hands."