DBS sees double-digit growth from consumer and SME business in S'pore, HK: CEO

SINGAPORE - DBS Group Holdings expects income from its consumer and SME (small and medium enterprise) business in Singapore and Hong Kong to grow at a double-digit pace, and to potentially contribute 50 per cent of total income in five years, chief executive Piyush Gupta said in a presentation outlining the bank's strategy on Friday (Nov 17).

The bank aims to create an "Asia-centric bank that delivers double-digit return on equity (ROE) and growth rates in a diversified manner" by capitalising on megatrends in Asia such as intra-regional trade and growing affluence, he said.

Some of their key strategies include: Building a diversified regional corporate bank; building a regional wealth business; regaining banking leadership in Singapore in the retail and SME sectors; as well as expanding SMEs in growth markets and getting into consumer finance opportunistically.

In particular, the bank's consumer and SME business in Singapore and Hong Kong represents a "jewel in the crown" that is likely to provide double-digit income growth, and has the potential to contribute half of the bank's income in five years, DBS said. The sector's operations in Singapore and Hong Kong currently provide S$5.1 billion, or 44 per cent of the bank's 2017 income of S$11.6 billion.

Elsewhere, while the consumer and SME sector in growth markets such as India and Indonesia is still loss making, income growth is likely to be more than 20 per cent annually, and has the potential to contribute about 10 per cent of the bank's income in five years with an aspirational ROE of more than 10 per cent, the bank said.

DBS' chief financial officer, Chng Sok Hui also made a presentation on creating shareholder value from digitalisation.

She said the bank's digital segment is enjoying good returns, with its digital business having an ROE that is nine percentage points higher than traditional businesses in 2017. Ms Chng added that 39 per cent of DBS' digital customers contributed 60 per cent of the bank's income and 68 per cent of their profit before allowances.