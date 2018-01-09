Credit Suisse boosts Asia investment team with two Singapore-based strategists

SINGAPORE - Credit Suisse has hired Eddy Loh as senior investment strategist and Julian Wee as investment strategist to beef up its Asia team.

A former executive director with the Bank of Singapore, Mr Loh joined Credit Suisse last month and will be responsible for developing "regional discretionary and advisory investment strategies" across multiple asset classes for Asia Pacific-based clients, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Monday (Jan 8).

A chartered financial analyst (CFA), Mr Loh was formerly a director with British investment bank Barclays before his stint at Bank of Singapore, and had worked at the Singapore Economic Development Board prior to joining the financial sector.

Mr Wee will be covering the implications of macroeconomic and policy developments on foreign exchange and other Asian markets at Credit Suisse.

He was previously with the National Australia Bank, covering Asian currencies, before joining Credit Suisse in January this year. Prior to that, he provided Asia coverage and participated in the asset allocation process at BSI Bank.

Both Mr Loh and Mr Wee will report to John Woods, the Swiss bank's investment chief in Asia.