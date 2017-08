SINGAPORE -DBS Bank said on Monday (Jul 7) it has completed the migration of ANZ's wealth management and retail banking business in Singapore.

DBS said last October that it would buy the business in Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan and Indonesia.

The migration here was carried out on August 5 to 6, and followed a similar exercise in China on July 17.

DBS said: " The transaction is progressing well and remains on track for full completion in all remaining markets by early 2018."