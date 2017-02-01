Woman trips over dress on escalator, drops baby to death in Uzbekistan shopping mall

ANDIJAN - A baby reportedly fell 12m to its death at the O'zbegim shopping mall in Uzbekistan after a young mother tripped over her long dress while on a escalator.

Footage from security cameras making its rounds online showed the woman going down the escalator from the fourth floor as she carried the baby in her right arm.

She was holding an older child with her left hand.

Her dress then appeared to get stuck, causing her to stumble. The baby then fell out of her arm and over the side.

The Daily Mail reported that emergency crews rushed to the scene but were unable to save the baby.

It was not clear when the tragic incident took place, and whether the baby was a boy or a girl.