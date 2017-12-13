South Korean officials grapple with bitcoin mania

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Koreans are swept up in bitcoin mania and Seoul officials are scrambling to rein in the craze as regulators around the world warn of a bubble.

One group of traders in particular has set off alarm bells: Students, drawn by bitcoin's explosive surge this year.

On Wednesday (Dec 13), the government held an emergency meeting to try and find a solution.

It is weighing a ban on minors opening accounts on cryptocurrency exchanges and a tax on capital gains from trading virtual coins.

For now, anyone with a phone and bank account can sign up to trade on South Korea's Bithumb, the world's busiest exchange.

The possibility of major losses for everyday people if the bubble bursts and wild swings of bitcoin's value every day have policy makers racing to come up with a response.

That same volatility has spawned what many in South Korea call "bitcoin zombies", a new tribe of everyday traders who check prices 24 hours a day watching for a spike in value.

After bitcoin jumped 21 per cent in one week in November, the Prime Minister said he was concerned about students joining the trend, creating what he calls a "serious pathological phenomenon".

In a country where gambling is only legal for visiting foreigners, Seoul has already banned financial institutions from dealing in virtual currencies and there have even been calls to ban cryptocurrency trading altogether.

Officials say the new measures to tackle the trading craze will be announced as soon as Friday.