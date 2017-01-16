South Korea's chief of national pension service indicted for power abuse, perjury

Published
57 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea’s special prosecutor on Monday (Jan 16) indicted National Pension Service (NPS) Chairman Moon Hyung Pyo on charges of abuse of power and giving false testimony.

The special prosecutor’s office said in a text message that it would provide further details in a regular briefing later on Monday.

Moon was arrested in December after acknowledging that he ordered the world’s third-largest pension fund to support the US$8 billion (S$11.4 billion) merger last year of two Samsung Group affiliates while he was head of the health ministry, which oversees the NPS. 

(This story is developing)

