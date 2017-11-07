Private TV station under attack in Kabul

KABUL (REUTERS) - A private television station in the Afghan capital came under attack on Tuesday (Nov 7) by at least two men who broke into the building after an explosion, a security official said.

One of the attackers was killed by guards while another fought off security forces with hand grenades, the official said.

As the attack unfolded, Shamshad TV, a Pashto language broadcaster, stopped normal programming, transmitting only a still image.

There was no immediate indication of casualties or the identity of the attackers, but Taleban insurgents issued an immediate denial that they were involved.

The attack is the latest in a series of assaults on Afghan journalists and media workers. Last year, seven members of Afghanistan's largest private television station, Tolo, were killed by a Taleban suicide bomber.