Man arrested after pregnant singer from Pakistan shot dead at celebration

A pregnant singer from Pakistan was shot dead while she was performing at a family function on Tuesday evening (April 10).

Ms Samira Sindhu, 28, was shot by a man as she reportedly would not stand up while singing at a circumcision celebration in Kanga, a village near Larkana city in Sindh province.

However, the man claimed that he fired in the air in celebration and a bullet hit the singer by mistake, according to the BBC.

He has since been arrested in connection with her death and is now remanded in custody.

Ms Samira, who is a locally known Sindhi folk singer, was eight months pregnant.

Her husband Ashiq Sammoo said in a police report that a man had pointed a gun at his wife and "threateningly ordered her to stand up and sing".

Musicians held protests in Pakistan to demand that the arrests of two other men who were also present at the scene.

A video shared widely on social media platforms shows Ms Samira seated on a stage in the midst of her performance.

She then stands up and continues singing, as three men shower her with bank notes as part of a tradition.

The video goes dark for a brief moment before three shots are heard, and Ms Samira falls to the ground.