Japan's Princess Mako to visit Bhutan

THIMPHU (KUENSEL/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Princess Mako will be the third member of the royal family of Japan to visit Bhutan.

At the invitation Bhutan's king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Princess Mako of Akishino will visit Bhutan from June 1 to 7.

Princess Mako, 25, is the oldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

While in Bhutan, she will grace the opening of the third Royal Bhutan Flower Exhibition at the National Memorial Choeten in Thimphu. Landscaping works is in full swing at the Choeten in preparation for the Flower Exhibition on June 4.

She will also visit places of cultural and historical interests in the country.

"Bhutan and Japan share long history of close bilateral relations, and the visit will further strengthen the existing ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the press release stated.

Princess Mako's June visit is the third visit to Bhutan by a member of Japan's imperial family. The first and second royal visits were made by Crown Prince Naruhito in March 1987, and Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko Akishino in March 1997.