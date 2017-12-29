Fire in India's financial capital of Mumbai kills at least 15

Firemen inspect the debris after a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai, India on Dec 29, 2017.
Friends of a victim killed in a fire at a restaurant wait at a hospital in Mumbai, India.
A fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, on Dec 29, 2017.
A fire rages at a multi-storey building in Mumbai, on Dec 29, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
A fireman sits on a fire engine as others try to douse the fire.
Firemen attempt to put out the fire.
Firemen attempt to put out the fire.
MUMBAI (Reuters) - At least 15 people died in a late night fire at a multi-storey building in India's financial capital Mumbai, local authorities said on Friday.

The majority of those killed were women attending a birthday party at a rooftop restaurant, police said. The 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died, her grandfather told Reuters.

The fire department received a call about the blaze in a commercial building in the Kamala Mills compound in Central Mumbai around 0030 local time on Friday, an official said.

Kamala Mills, a refurbished industrial compound, houses swanky restaurants and other commercial establishments.

The fire in the building started on the top floor and engulfed the structure in less than 30 minutes, local media reported.

Several media outlets also use the compound for their offices and at least three national news channels were affected by the fire, including Bennett Coleman and Co's Times Now and ET Now.

