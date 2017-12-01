Dressed in burqas, Taleban storm agricultural university campus in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN (REUTERS) - Pakistani Taleban gunmen, using the disguise of all-enveloping burqas, stormed the campus of an agriculture university in Pakistan on Friday (Dec 1), wounding at least five people, police said.

The attackers were exchanging fire with security forces at the Directorate of Agriculture Institute of Peshawar, said the northwestern city's police chief Tahir Khan.

“Police and army commandos have cordoned off the campus,” police chief Khan said. “A blast was also just heard from the campus.”

He said five wounded people had been taken to hospital.

The Pakistani Taleban quickly claimed the attack, saying in message from spokesman Mohammad Khorasani that they had targeted a safe house of the military Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

The gunmen arrived at the school’s campus in a rickshaw and disguised in the burqas worn by many women in the region, police chief Khan said.

They shot and wounded a guard before entering the campus, he said.

In December 2014, Pakistani Taleban gunmen killed 134 children at Peshawar’s Army Public School, one of the single deadliest attacks in the country’s history.

The Pakistani Taleban are fighting to topple the government and install a strict interpretation of Islamic law. They are loosely allied with the Afghan Taeiban insurgents who ruled most of Afghanistan until they were overthrown by US-backed military action in 2001.