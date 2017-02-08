Woman saved after being tied up in sack and dumped in Klang River

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 37-year-old woman was tied up, bundled into a gunny sack and dumped into the river by relatives of a man she was allegedly having a relationship with.

The Indonesian woman, a factory worker, was thrown into the Klang River from a flyover by two men related to her boyfriend.

According to Shah Alam OCPD Assistant Commissioner Shafien Mamat, a passing motorist spotted the sack and notified the Fire and Rescue Department and police.

"The woman was struggling in the river when the motorist saw her," ACP Shafien said Tuesday (Feb 7).

The two men, aged 20 and 21, had duped the woman into following them and picked her up from where she stayed at Taman Sri Muda at about 10pm on Monday.

Once in the car, the men beat her up and taped her mouth before stuffing her into the sack.

"They stopped their van at a flyover above the river and dropped the sack into the water," said Shafien.

The victim is currently warded at the Shah Alam Hospital.

Police have arrested and remanded two men, who are being investigated for attempted murder.