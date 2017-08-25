Widow of Genting Group founder Lim Goh Tong dies aged 88

PETALING JAYA (The Star/Asia News Network) - The widow of the late founder of Malaysia's Genting group, Tan Sri Lim Goh Tong, died on Friday (Aug 25) at the age of 88, her family announced.

"On behalf of my family and the Genting Group of Companies, it is with great sadness, I announce that my beloved mother, Puan Sri Lee Kim Hua, has passed away peacefully this morning," said Lim Kok Thay, who is chairman of the group, in a statement.

He said that the wake will be held at the family's residence at Taman Duta, Kuala Lumpur on Saturday at 6pm and will end on Monday at 11pm.