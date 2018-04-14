Video of trailer ramming divider in Malaysia goes viral

DENGKIL (THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A video has been making its rounds on social media showing a trailer truck ramming through a centre divider along the Elite Highway in Malaysia .

The 24-second video shows the trailer travelling on the extreme right lane on the highway before it veers into the divider.

The person holding the camera panics and loses focus for a moment before regaining composure and continues filming the wrecked truck in the opposite lane.

Sepang OCPD Asst Comm Abdul Aziz Ali said the accident occurred at about 2.25pm on Friday (April 13).

He said the trailer was headed north from Nilai when one of its tyres burst.

"The driver could not control the vehicle and it crashed through the divider into oncoming traffic. Debris from the metal divider was sent flying," he said when contacted.

He added that a sports utility vehicle and a car travelling in the opposing lane could not avoid the debris and crashed into it.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," he said.