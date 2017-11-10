US will not tolerate unfair trade relations: Donald Trump

DANANG, VIETNAM - President Donald Trump on Friday (Nov 10) took a harsh tone on trade, saying the United States will not tolerate unfair trade relations as he fleshed out his "America First" policy at the Apec CEO summit.

"For many years, the US systematically opened our economy with few conditions," he said. "But while we lowered market barriers, other countries didn't open their markets to us."

"We are not going to let the US be taken advantage of anymore," he said. "I am always going to put America first the same way I expect everyone in this room to put your countries first."

Though Trump's speech was dominated by trade policy, he also spoke about North Korea's nuclear threat, the focus of his five-nation visit to Asia,

He urged the international community to make sure "every single step the North Korean regime takes towards nuclear weapons is a step it takes in to greater danger."

"The future of this region must not be held hostage by a dictator's twisted fantasies of violent conquest and nuclear blackmail," he added.

Trump's speech was also heavy on history and praises for the countries represented in the audience.

"America stands as a proud member of the community of nations who make a home on the Pacific," he said. "We have been friends, partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific for a long, long time," he added.

"The story of this region in recent decades is the story of what is possible when people take ownership of their future."

He had praises for seemingly every Asian nation in his speech. For example, he paid tribute to the vision of governance and rule of law of Singapore's late founding father Lee Kuan Yew, and said his son, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, is doing an amazing job.

He said the US will seek robust trade relations with the Indo-Pacific region that are rooted in the principles of fairness and reciprocity.

