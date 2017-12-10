US couple arrested for taking naked selfies in Thailand released from jail

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two American men who were arrested in Thailand for posting naked photos to Instagram have reportedly been released from jail and are heading home to San Diego.

Joseph Dasilva, 38, and Travis Dasilva, 36, were arrested at Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport last month after images posted to their Travelling Butts Instagram account showed them dropping their trousers at various religious sites around Thailand.

The photos, one of which showed the men with their trousers down at Wat Arun temple, went viral and quickly caught the attention of the Thai authorities who arrested the married couple as they tried to depart Thailand on Nov 28.

It had been reported the couple faced up to seven years in jail for breaching Thailand's strict Computer Crimes Act.

"They wanted me to thank everyone for their thoughts prayers and concerns," said Robert Rodriguez, a friend of the couple.

"They send all their love to their friends that have supported them," he added.

With their return to the United States imminent, the pair wasted no time in resurrecting their Travelling Butts Instagram account, which still includes all the photos that landed the men in trouble earlier.

Related Story US tourists held for baring bums at Bangkok's famous Wat Arun

Last week, it was reported that the men had paid a fine of 5,000 baht (S$207) each following their arrest.

Commenting at the time of their arrest, Thai government officials said: "This is a reminder that everyone should have respect for Thai religion and culture."