Umno division chief Jamal Yunos stages water cut protest clad in towels

SHAH ALAM - Sungai Besar Umno division chief Jamal Md Yunos created a hoo-ha at the Selangor state secretariat building entrance in Malaysia with only towels guarding his modesty, demanding to shower at the Mentri Besar's office in protest against the disruption of water supply in Selangor.

Datuk Jamal arrived at the main gate at about 9.40am, prepared with toiletries and a water dipper, following a water cut at his house in Ampang, The Star reported.

As he was walking towards the entrance, security guards shut both sides of the gate to prevent him from entering.

He then told a group of journalists there that he had not showered for two days. "I only want to take a shower here, not make a bomb," he said.

''I don't understand why they are not allowing me in,'' said an angry Jamal, who lambasted the Selangor state administration, led by the opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat's Azmin Ali, for allegedly failing to address the state's water issues.

Asked where would he now have a shower, Jamal said he was thinking of going to KLCC while still clad in his towel.

According to the Malaysiakini news website, some 3.89 million people in the Klang Valley have been affected by the disruptions.

The scheduled water cuts had been planned from Dec 19 to 24, drawing flak from citizens and politicians alike for being insensitive to those celebrating Christmas. The disruption, first announced last Thursday, is to allow power utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to service its substations at Bukit Badong that power the Selangor River’s water treatment plants.

TNB had said that the maintenance, which takes place once in three years, was necessary to ensure unexpected power cuts do not occur in the future.

Restoration of the supply to the affected areas is currently in progress, Malaysiakini reported.

Meanwhile, self-declared activist Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah also spoke about the water cuts, taking to his Facebook page to post a video expressing joy about the resumption of water supply at his home.

Clad only in a sarong, complete with his signature sunglasses, he said he was overjoyed at the fact he could now take a shower since there was now flowing water at his house located in Kuala Lumpur.

"There is water already… Kipidap Dongibap (keep it up, don't give up)… There is water," Rani said in the 37-second video posted on Wednesday.

In the post, he said that the lack of water supply was a "test from God" and people had to be patient and wait for it to return.