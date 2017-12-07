Umno and PAS to hold protest on Friday against US move on Jerusalem

KUALA LUMPUR - Rival Malaysian Malay-Muslim political parties, Umno and PAS, will protest together outside the United States embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Dec 8) against President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, officials say.

The presidentof Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), Abdul Hadi Awang, called on all its members and other Muslims to protestagainst the declaration outside the KL embassy and in the other Malaysian states.

"PAS calls on all Muslims of whatever tribe, denomination or political leaning to unite to oppose Trump's declaration," Datuk Seri Hadi said in a statement on Thursday (Dec 7).

At the ongoing Umno general assembly, its acting deputy president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it will send its members to the US embassy in downtown KL too.

"We will send those who are not directly involved with the general assembly," he told reporters, as quoted by The Malay Mail Online news.

Umno president, Prime Minister Najib Razak had earlier criticised the US decision on Jerusalem.

"I call on all Muslims across the world to let your voices be heard, make it clear that we strongly oppose any recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital for all time," he said in his policy speech on Thursday (Dec 7).

Umno leads a coalition that governs Malaysia while PAS is an opposition party. Still, the two organisations have joined hands on several Islamic issues in recent years.

Mr Trump's decision on Wednesday overturns decades of US policy and risks triggering a fresh spasm of violence in the Middle East.