Two young sisters killed after lorry bursts into flames in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two sisters were burned to death in Sabah when the lorry they were travelling in plunged into a ravine and caught fire on Saturday (July 29) night.

Amanda and Marcilla Faizul, aged eight and four, were with two adults identified as Ikin, in her 20s, and Asim Taladu, 33, during the 7pm mishap along a road in Sandakan. Both the adults sustained injuries.

"The driver of the lorry loaded with gas cylinders was believed to have lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a 20ft deep ravine," Sabah Fire and Rescue Department division operations chief Khatizah Rahaban said.

The children's charred remains were found inside the lorry.

It is not know yet if the fire was caused by explosion from the gas cylinders.