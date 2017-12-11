Two Malaysians feared dead after boat capsizes near Pedra Branca

KUALA LUMPUR - Two Malaysians are feared dead after their fishing boat capsized near Pedra Branca, an island located at the eastern entrance of the Straits of Singapore.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) confirmed the incident and a search and rescue mission has been launched after a report was received from the Abu Bakar Maritime Base (ABMB) on Sunday evening.

"A total of 30 rescuers were immediately deployed to the scene, in search of the two victims whom authorities identified as Tan Soon Heng, 35, and Chan Chong Kuok, 51, from Johor Baru," said Southern Region Maritime Deputy Director (Operation) Sanifah Yusof in a statement on Monday (Dec 11).

"The duo were last seen hanging onto their boat from the ABMB," the statement said.

Malaysia’s Abu Bakar maritime base is located at Middle Rocks, 1km from Pedra Branca which the International Court of Justice declared in 2008 as belonging to Singapore.

He said the boat had fully capsized by the time a patrol unit arrived at the scene.

"The victims were also nowhere to be found. The rescue mission is still ongoing," he said, adding that the mission involves assets from the MMEA, marine police and Malaysia's navy.

Mr Sanifah urged the public, especially those from the maritime community, to take safety measures before going to sea.

"MMEA takes maritime security seriously and will always take the best measures and initiatives to reduce death rates at sea. The public, especially the maritime community, are advised to take sufficient preparatory steps before heading to the sea and be ready for any possibility of an emergency in view of the current uncertain weather," he said.