Truck rampage damages 36 vehicles in Bangkok's Ekamai area

BANGKOK - A six-wheel truck broke through police checkpoints and bulldozed its way into numerous vehicles in the Ekamai area on Wednesday (Dec 21) afternoon.

The Bangkok Post reported that around noon, the police was alerted to stop the truck "which was being driven dangerously and causing havoc", but they were not successful as it travelled from Phetchaburi Road to North Thong Lor and then to Ekamai Road.

The vehicle finally came to a stop in front of the Ekamai Bus Terminal after police shot its tyres. The truck left 36 damaged vehicles - 30 cars and six motorcycles - in its wake.

Traffic police closed the short and busy Ekamai Road, causing traffic to build up in nearby areas .

According to the Bangkok Post, three people were injured in the incident, which allegedly stemmed from a hit-and-run.

Tthe truck driver, whose age was reported to be between 30 and 40 years old, was arrested and taken to Thong Lor police station.

Investigations are ongoing.