Tropical storm Talas kills at least 14 in Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM (REUTERS) - Tropical storm Talas hit Vietnam with a vengeance on Monday (July 17), leaving at least 14 people dead and hundreds of homes destroyed.

Those who braved the streets of Hanoi found themselves trying to navigate rising floodwaters. Amateur video showed storm waters rushing through the north-west township of Sa Pa.

Farther south in the Nghe An province, the authorities reported one death.



Ten people were reported missing after a cargo ship sank.

Talas is the second tropical storm to hit Vietnam this year.