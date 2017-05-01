Three-year-old Malaysian reality TV star Lara Alana to start paying taxes

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Three-year-old Malaysian reality TV star Lara Alana will have to start paying taxes this year, according to a report by Malaysia's Berita Harian newspaper.

The toddler, who has close to three million Instagram followers, is the star of reality TV show Lara Oh Lara.

The Berita Harian Ahad newspaper reported that her celebrity parents Awal Ashaari and Scha Alyahya have hired an agent to settle these financial matters.

"Lara already has her own income tax file with the Inland Revenue Board and will start paying this year," said her mother.

According to the paper, youngsters below 18 years old must pay taxes if they earn an income of more than RM34,000 (S$10,948) annually.

Other Malaysia child actresses Puteri Balqis, 10, and Mia Sara, 12, will also be paying taxes.