Thai police to contact British counterparts after another photo of Yingluck in London appears on social media

BANGKOK (BERNAMA) - Thai Police plan to contact their counterparts in the United Kingdom to seek more information on the whereabouts of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra following the appearance of another photograph showing her in London recently.

Deputy National Police chief Gen Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul said the police will seek more information through Interpol to determine whether Yingluck is in London.

The police will also contact the woman who was pictured with Yingluck in the latest photo, he told the media, referring to the photograph of Yingluck with an unidentified woman that appeared on the Twitter and Facebook accounts of certain individuals.

The photograph had a caption saying that the picture was taken outside the Harrods luxury departmental store in the city.

The current whereabouts of Yingluck have been a mystery ever since she fled the country in late August last year, on the eve of a landmark decision by the Supreme Court on her negligence case related to the rice-pledging scheme during her administration.

The government blamed her for negligence in the scheme, saying it caused the state to suffer multi-billion dollar losses through corruption.

Due to her no-show in court, the Supreme Court postponed the decision, but in September sentenced the former prime minister to five years in jail.

Since her disappearance, media reports had speculated that Yingluck was in Dubai where her elder brother, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, owns a house, or in London, where she is thought to be applying for political asylum.

Yingluck, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, has never issued any public statement since leaving Thailand.