Thai man dies from hypothermia after sleeping with 3 fans blowing at him

CHAIYAPHUM (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 44-year-old man has died from hypothermia after going to bed with three fans blowing cool air at him.

The man turned on the fans before going to sleep last Thursday (Nov 2) night but the sudden early-morning temperature drop turned into a fatal tragedy in Chaiyaphum's Muang district.

Following the discovery of Sobthawee Boonkua's body at his relative's house in Tambon Nai Muang, Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanasit Apiboonworaset of Muang Chaiyaphum police went to inspect the scene at 8.30am along with a medical examiner and emergency workers.

His elder brother Saravuth Boonkua said Sobthawee had gone to stay at the house to take care of their ailing 86-year-old mother Udom Boonkua.

He said Sobthawee, a healthy man, had gone to bed with three fans directing cool air at him without realising that Chaiyaphum's temperature can be much lower at night.

A medical examiner said Sobthawee had died from hypothermia because his body could not adjust to the sudden cold and went into shock.

The family accepted his cause of death and said they would collect his body for religious rites at a later date.