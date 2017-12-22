Teen, 17, held as sex slave and raped by 6 men in Malaysia over boyfriend's drug debt

ALOR SETAR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 17-year-old was abducted and repeatedly raped because her boyfriend allegedly could not settle his debt with a drug dealer.

The girl was abducted by the dealer - a wanted man in his 50s - and held as a sex slave and raped by six men.

Her ordeal ended early on Thursday morning (Dec 21) when police rescued her.

Acting on a tip-off, police stormed a house in Alor Setar, the state capital of Kedah, at 6am. Officers found her with six men, including the alleged drug dealer.

Police said the main suspect was wanted for 33 criminal cases including criminal intimidation, possession of dangerous weapons, robbery, drug peddling and house break-ins.

Said Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash: "We believe this is a case of the boyfriend failing to pay his debts. As a result, the girlfriend was abducted.

"Our initial interview with the girl revealed that she was held for a week and was repeatedly raped by the main suspect and this was supposed to go on until the boyfriend settled the sum owed.

"We will call the boyfriend in to give his statement. We believed he knew about it and kept mum," he said.

SAC Mior Faridalathrash said police only received the tip-off on Dec 18.

During the raid, police seized two cars - a Proton Perdana and a BMW - two high-powered motorcycles, helmets, several mobile phones, televisions and speakers, all of which are believed to be stolen.

"The case is being investigated under Section 376 and Section 342 of the Penal Code for rape and wrongful confinement," added SAC Mior Faridalathrash.