Singaporean tourist bitten by Komodo dragon in Indonesia

WEST MANGGARAI (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 50-year-old tourist from Singapore was attacked by a Komodo dragon in southern Indonesia on Wednesday (May 3) morning.

Mr Lon Lee Alle, who was in West Manggarai, a regency in Indonesia's southernmost province of East Nusa Tenggara, to visit the Komodo National Park, was severely injured after getting bitten on his left leg.

According to the park's head, Mr Sudiyono, Mr Alle was initially watching several Komodos eating pigs and goats belonging to villagers. He approached the animals to take pictures, ignoring locals' warning that he should not go too close.

"He must have been too close. A Komodo doesn't like to be disturbed when eating," Mr Sudiyono told The Jakarta Post.

Locals immediately helped pull Mr Alle away from the Komodos and rushed him to the nearby medical centre where he received first aid. Mr Alle was then taken to the Siloam General Hospital on a military speed boat.

"This is the first incident of human being bitten by a Komodo dragon in the past five years," Mr Sudiyono said.

He added that the Singaporean had stayed with locals for three days to save costs.

"The incident took place away from the area set by us where tourists are allowed to observe Komodos. I also appeal to all tourists to take guides with you when wandering around to see Komodo dragons," said Mr Sudiyono.

"Never risk your safety by staying with locals and watching Komodos without an official guide only for the sake of your budget," he warned.