Singaporean housewife wins $7.8 million jackpot in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A lucky Singaporean housewife has won RM24.3 million (S$7.8 million) after betting RM4 on two sets of numbers for the Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot in Malaysia.

The 50-year-old woman's winning set of numbers made her RM24,330,366.50 richer on Jan 4.

She claimed her winnings a week later at the Sports Toto head office in Kuala Lumpur.

"I live in Singapore but I asked my uncle, who lives in Johor to buy the numbers for me.

"I give him some money to buy numbers for me when I visit him in Malaysia," she told Sports Toto, adding that it was her uncle who broke the news of her big win after the draw.

"I do not bet regularly and the winning set of numbers (19, 20, 23, 50, 53, 54) is my favourite which I bought for four years," she told Sports Toto.

She said she plans to reward her uncle for buying the winning ticket for her, and that the prize money will also fund her children's education.

Her winnings were part of RM56 million in Sports Toto jackpots won by various individuals since Christmas Eve.