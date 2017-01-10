Singaporean drivers want proof of offence in Malaysia before paying fines

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Traffic offenders from Singapore say they have no issue paying for summons in Malaysia, but want to be shown proof of their alleged wrongdoings.

Businessman S. Ratna Raj, 59, who has been driving between the two countries for the past 15 years, said although he acknowledged he was at the areas where he was caught speeding, he still wanted proof that he was the one driving the vehicle that was summoned.

"It is widely known that nowadays people are cloning plate numbers for other vehicles.

"So, in that sense if my plate number was cloned by the unscrupulous parties and they were caught speeding; and the summons were supported with pictures, they cannot ask me to pay.

"Now, it is a bit inconvenient as you (PDRM) stopped me in the middle of the road to pay the outstanding summons. What if I do not have enough money to pay? What if my credit card is full? You want to arrest me? Seize my car?" he asked.

He said this after paying RM450 (S$645) for three summons between 2013 and 2015 at Iskandar Puteri, Tangkak in Johor, and Jasin in Malacca at the Gelang Patah Rest and Relaxation stop near the Second Link here on Sunday (Jan 8).

Lawyer Adrian Dharsan, 49, said he was not aware of the three summons issued on his vehicle since 2013 as there were no letters or reminders related to it.

"I did check online for any summons issued on my car for the past two years, but there was no outstanding summons shown.

"But today, I was told that they have recorded three speeding tickets on my car and I had to pay RM370 for it," said the father of two.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement director Senior Asst Comm Datuk Mahamad Akhir Darus said 275,663 outstanding summonses and 5,358 arrest warrants had been issued for foreign traffic offenders over the past seven years.

The figures were for the period between 2010-2016, where Singaporeans recorded the highest number of offenders with 184,014 summonses, he said.

This is followed by Brunei (63,696), Thailand (22,334), Indonesia (2,880) and others (2,739).

He said for arrest warrants issued to foreigners, Singaporeans recorded the highest at 3,423, followed by Thai nationals (1,116), Bruneians (509), Indonesian (36) and others 274.