Singapore offers transport aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles to Philippines in fight against terrorism

MANILA - Singapore has affirmed its readiness to support Manila in its campaign against terrorism in southern Philippines, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday (July 19).

The decision was taken during a meeting between Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen and the Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana in Manila on Tuesday.

While the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is confident that Marawi will be secured from terrorists soon, further concerted efforts are required to ensure that other terrorist cells do not entrench themselves in the southern Philippines, as this would cause instability to the rest of ASEAN, the ministry said in a statement.

Islamic State in Iraq and Syria-linked groups have already stated their goal to attack cities within ASEAN to form a caliphate.

To counter the threat of terrorism together, Dr Ng offered the SAF's assistance - a Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 transport aircraft to deliver humanitarian supplies to the evacuees from Marawi; use of the SAF's urban training villages for the AFP troops, and a detachment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to enhance the AFP's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Secretary Lorenzana expressed his appreciation and in-principle acceptance of the offer from Singapore, Mindef said.

Dr Ng is on a two-day working visit to the Philippines that ends on Wednesday.