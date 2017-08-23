Singapore leaders offer condolences over USS John S McCain deaths

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan expressed their condolences on Wednesday (August 23), following a fatal collision involving United States guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain in Singapore territorial waters.

"I was deeply saddened by the loss of lives following the collision between the United States Navy destroyer, the USS John S McCain, and a merchant vessel east of Singapore on 21 August 2017," PM Lee wrote in his letter to US President Donald Trump.

"On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I offer my condolences to the victims and their loved ones," he added.

In his letter to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Dr Balakrishnan said: "We will continue to do all we can to render assistance to the US Navy and the injured sailors."

Ships and aircraft from five nations - Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the US and Australia - were searching for missing US sailors near the site where USS John S McCain crashed with a bigger vessel, the Alnic MC oil tanker, in the early hours.

Five people were injured and 10 crew members of the US destroyer were initially reported missing soon after the incident.

On Tuesday (August 22), US Navy and Marine Divers found human remains inside sealed sections of the damaged hull of the US warship, which is moored at Singapore's Changi Naval Base.

Another body, found by the Royal Malaysian Navy about eight nautical miles northwest of the collision site, has been handed over to the US Navy for identification.