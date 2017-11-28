Scramble to send supplies to Bali's evacuation shelters ahead of major volcanic eruption

JAKARTA - Bali resident Ni Wayan Wati huddled together with her four grandchildren under a small makeshift tent, trying to avoid the rain as well as the hazardous volcanic ash falling from the skies following a series of eruptions at Mount Agung.

Indonesian local emergency services, meanwhile, are scrambling to provide evacuation shelters with sufficient supplies as the number of displaced residents begin to climb after thousands were forced to abandon their homes ahead of what is expected to be a major eruption.

The volcano, which first showed signs of an awakening in September, suddenly roared to life on Sunday (Nov 26), producing a dramatic rising column of ash cloud from magma, resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights that left tens of thousands of tourists stranded.

The eruptions, said to be precursors of an imminent and larger blowout ahead, was followed by a pyroclastic avalanche of gas, mudflows and ash fall over the eastern side of the island, resulting in the evacuation of possibly more than 100,000 people said to be living in some 22 villages located within a 10-km wide "red zone".

As of Tuesday (Nov 28), only about 29,000 evacuees such as Madam Wati's family have made it to the 217 shelters located on the fringes of Karangasem, the regency in Bali where the volcano lies.

The grandmother of four, and four of her own children were evacuated to Rendang, a village located about 5km from her home in Banjar Besakih Kawan three days ago.

Banjar Besakih Kawan village is in one of the districts which is at high risk of being wiped out if a major eruption occurs, as indicated by a map from Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

"My village has been heavily covered with volcanic ashes, I was so afraid, " Madam Wati told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Nov 28). "The government then ordered us to evacuate, so we just come here."

But life at the shelter, set up at a farming complex in Rendang, has not been easy, especially with the raining season kicking in.

On their first night, heavy rain flooded the area and with half of the tents there yet to have tarpaulin covers over the bamboo frames, many families were drenched.

"See for yourself, if there are no tarpaulins for everyone, how we can take shelter, let alone sleep in peace," added Madam Wati.

Other evacuees such as Madam Ni Nengah Ngarti and Mr Gede Karya, also complained of the lack of basic amenities and appealed to the local government to send staples such as rice, soap, milk and face masks, among other things.

"I'm most worried about my youngest children, especially from the volcanic ashes," said Mr Gede.

Rendang district chief I Wayan Mastra agreed that there is an urgent need for the proper face masks, as the ones residents are now using will not protect them from the ash fall.

"Indeed, those are the only masks we have,and they are what we are distributing," said Mr Mastra. "They are (thin) but it is still better than not using one at all."

He explained that the shortfall in supplies is due to the sudden increase in the number of evacuees which have doubled from 2,662 to 5,436 since Sunday after the more recent eruptions.

"This is because of the extension of disaster prone areas from a 6km radius to 7.5 km, and now 10km, so naturally the number of evacuees has also increased," said Mr Mastra, adding that more supplies will be arriving soon.

The last time Mount Agung erupted was in 1963, when it claimed more than 1,500 lives, and experts have expressed fears of a repeat this time.

There is also the danger of ash fall spreading outside the 10km exclusion zone, and authorities have advised people in the area to wear masks to shield their noses and mouths, and eye protection.

Volcanology and Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) chief Gede Suantika said larger and more powerful volcanic eruptions at Mount Agung are expected soon after an increased in ash fall and lava flow.

"Magma is already in the crater, but we still we cannot be sure when it will erupt," he said.