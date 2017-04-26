Schoolboy in Malaysia whose legs were amputated in alleged abuse case dies

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An 11-year-old boy whose legs were amputated following alleged physical abuse by an assistant warden at a religious school in the Malaysian state of Johor has passed away.

His father, Mohd Gaddafi Mat Karim, 43, confirmed that his son passed away at about 2.05pm at Hospital Sultan Ismail in Johor Baru on Wednesday (April 26).

The boy, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, had been scheduled to have his right arm amputated on Wednesday after the limb turned black. But the procedure had to be cancelled because his heart rate and condition were not stable.

He had both his legs amputated on April 22 due to an infection following the alleged abuse at a private Islamic school in Kota Tinggi.

His mother claimed that he had been beaten with a water hose on several occasions in March.

The assistant warden, 29, has been detained and is being investigated under the Child Protection Act 2001.

Police said on Wednesday that the man will be remanded until Saturday to aid investigations.

The suspect, an ex-convict who served jail time for theft, began working at the school last year. He was suspended after the alleged abuse came to light.