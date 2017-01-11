Sarawak Chief Minister dies of heart attack

KUCHING - Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem, a highly popular leader among voters in his state, has died of a heart attack, The Star reported on Wednesday (Jan 11).

Tan Sri Adenan, 72, helped Malaysia's ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) storm to victory in the state polls last year, securing 72 out of 82 state seats.

He had told the Bernama news agency in March last year: “Three years ago I was very sick. I was at the National Heart Institute (IJN in Kuala Lumpur) and in Singapore. And there was a time I thought I was going. I called all my relatives, my children and grandchildren.”

After BN's thumping win in the 2016 state elections, political analyst Jeniri Amir told The Sunday Times that the Adenan factor is the No. 1 reason behind the landslide victory, as the reforms the Chief Minister implemented and promises made in recent years have resonated well with the electorate.

Dr Jeniri said: "He rode on that through his political marketing, and that is why his popularity ratings in our survey reached a high of 85 per cent."

Mr Adenan passed away on Wednesday (Jan 11) afternoon at the Sarawak General Hospital in Kota Samarahan. He would have turned 73 on Jan 27.

Condolences for his wife and family have poured in since news of his death broke.

"I've received the sad news that Tan Sri Adenan Satem has passed away. I will go to Sarawak to pay my respects," Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak tweeted.

"He contributed greatly to Sarawak, Malaysia has lost a leader of integrity. My condolences to the family, may his soul be showered with blessings," Datuk Seri Najib added.

Youth And Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin also wrote in a tweet: "Condolences to Puan Sri Jamilah and family and the people of Sarawak over the passing of Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem."

Mr Adenan became the fifth chief minister on Feb 28, 2014, replacing Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The story is developing