S$7.6m worth of drugs seized at Penang airport

BUTTERWORTH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's customs officers have seized RM23 million (S$7.6 million) worth of illegal drugs at the MAS Cargo Complex of the Penang International Airport.

Customs deputy director-general Zulkifli Yahya said the 12 boxes of Eramin 5 pills were flown in from Taipei to Penang airport on Dec 14.

"Following a tip-off, we monitored the items for almost four days before we moved in to arrest two men trying to transport the items from the MAS Cargo warehouse to their agent warehouse," he told a press conference in Penang on Tuesday (Dec 26).

He said the two men, who work as forwarding agents, were picked up at about 9am on Dec 17, and have been remanded for 12 days pending investigations.

"Our check showed that there were a total of 1,541,000 Eramin 5 pills in the 12 boxes," he said.

Datuk Zulkifli added that the customs department arrested another man at the customs enforcement office on Tuesday when he turned up to assist in the probe.