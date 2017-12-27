Police recover white BMW used in Johor Baru petrol station murder

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police have recovered the white BMW that was used in the brutal murder of a 44-year-old man at a Taman Pelangi petrol station in Johor.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the vehicle was left abandoned at an oil palm estate in Air Baloi, Pontian by the suspects after the Dec 17 incident.

"The car was found without its registration plate," he told a press conference Wednesday (Dec 27).

He said the car, considered one of the two murder weapons used in the incident, was spotted by members of the public at 3pm on Tuesday.

"We are still looking for three more main suspects to aid in our investigations into the petrol station murder," he said.

Fourteen suspects - four women and 10 men aged between 16 and 26 - have been detained so far, with half of them picked up in Singapore and handed over to Malaysian police last week.

The case caught wide public attention when a video clip was uploaded online showing the victim, identified as a triad member, being dragged and stabbed by four suspects before he was run over with the white BMW twice.

Police confirmed that the deceased died of a stab wound. A drug debt was identified as the main motive behind the brutal killing.