Picture of rat in food warmer of Malaysia convenience store goes viral

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A picture of a rodent inside a food warmer at a 24-hour convenience store in Malaysia has gone viral.

The image, which was appended to a Facebook post, shows a rodent on top of a row of sausages and fish balls at the 7-Eleven outlet in Kelana Centre Point, Kelana Jaya.

The incident is reported to have taken place on Jan 2.

7-Eleven Malaysia responded to the viral post on Friday (Jan 6), assuring that the issue was "an isolated incident".

"Please be assured, this is an isolated incident as we have certified quality assurance audits and regular pest control steps in place to prevent such occurrences," it said in a post on its Facebook page.

The company said it has conducted its own internal investigations and has cooperated with the Health Ministry office for the district of Petaling.

"The safety and well-being of our customers are of the utmost importance to us," it said.

It added that "further corrective actions" would be taken to prevent such an incident from recurring.