Philippines Senate panel backs criminal charges against former president Aquino over dengue vaccine scandal

MANILA - A Senate panel on Wednesday (April 11) delivered a scathing indictment of former president Benigno Aquino over his decision to inoculate over a million children with a dengue vaccine manufactured by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur.

The Dengvaxia vaccination programme sparked a public furore after Sanofi revealed that vaccinating children who have not had dengue could lead to a more lethal strain of the disease.

The announcement caused panic among parents of around 830,000 school children vaccinated under the public dengue immunisation programme in 2016 and 2017.

Fears were stoked even further following claims that at least 14 children died soon after they were inoculated.

"Former president Aquino is responsible because he caused the purchase of Dengvaxia and, in the process, caused irreversible damage, possibly death, to children, (and) anxiety, sleepless nights, unnecessary expense on the part of the parents and guardians," Senator Richard Gordon, head of the Senate committee, said at a news conference.

"The greatest sin and transgression of Aquino was to put the lives of Filipino children in grave peril. He simply did not care."

His draft report on the controversy recommended that criminal charges be filed against Mr Aquino, as well as former health secretary Janette Garin and former budget secretary Florencio Abad.

"Aquino is guilty of malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance" when he "inappropriately met" officials of Sanofi twice.

Mr Gordon said: "President Aquino is the highest official of the land. By meeting with mere senior vice-presidents of Sanofi, he was sending a strong message of perception that he was dispensing undue patronage... Each time the bureaucracy started acting with undue haste, losing all forms of objectivity."

Mr Aquino's spokesman, Ms Abigail Valte, said in a statement that Mr Aquino "will continue to face whatever additional complaints are filed in connection with this matter".

The Department of Health in December halted its 3.5 billion-peso (S$90 million) dengue vaccination programme soon after the concerns were raised.

Public health advocates had warned that the scale of the programme - over a million children aged nine and older - was too vast to be effectively monitored over a long period of time.

Yet this was necessary given information that Dengvaxia is found to be effective only against milder types of dengue and that it may possibly lead to deadlier strains.

Regulators ordered a recall of Dengvaxia and halted sales, and government prosecutors began building a case against officials who approved the programme, including Mr Aquino.

The Health Department formed a 10-member panel of experts to determine if the drug was directly connected to the deaths of 14 children after they were given the vaccine. It found it may have been connected to the deaths of three.

"Three cases were found to have causal association. They died of dengue even (though) they were given Dengvaxia. Two of them may have died because of vaccine failure," Health Undersecretary Enrique Domingo told a news conference.

"These findings strengthen the decision of the Department of Health to stop the vaccine. It has failed in some children. Dengvaxia is not ready for mass vaccinations, and we would need three to five more years to watch and monitor if there would be other adverse reactions from the vaccine."

The Public Attorney's Office has already filed a civil case for "grave misconduct" and "gross negligence" against Ms Garin, who approved the use of Dengvaxia, and officials of Sanofi.

It is seeking 4.1 million pesos in damages on behalf of the parents of 10-year-old Anjelica Pestilos, one of the 14 children who died of dengue despite being inoculated.

Dengue, the world's most common mosquito-borne virus, infects an estimated 390 million people in more than 120 countries each year, killing more than 25,000, according to the World Health Organisation.

The Philippines has one of the highest dengue fatality rates in the world, with 732 deaths last year.