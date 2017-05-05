Philippines to complain to United Nations over human rights investigator's visit

MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippines said it would raise with the United Nations the failure of one of its top human rights investigators to notify the government of her visit on Friday (May 5), which was a "clear signal" she was not interested in an objective view.

Ms Agnes Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, gave a speech at a policy forum in Manila on Friday, during which she mentioned different approaches to addressing illicit drugs in general, though not specifically the Philippines.

Ms Callamard, who has been critical of the country's deadly war on drugs, is not visiting the Philippines in an official UN capacity.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the Philippines had officially invited Ms Callamard in September 2016 but she had not responded, which suggested she "would not be approaching her review of allegations concerning our country objectively or comprehensively".