Philippines recalls world's first dengue vaccine Dengvaxia over safety concerns

MANILA - The Philippines has ordered French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur to recall its flagship - and the world's first- dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, which had been found to pose health risks in people not previously infected by the deadly, mosquito-borne disease.

In an advisory issued on Monday (Dec 4), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered Sanofi to "suspend the sale, distribution and marketing" and "cause the withdrawal" of Dengvaxia.

It also ordered Sanofi to "conduct an information dissemination campaign through advisories, 'Dear Doctor' letters, and patient fora".

The FDA instructed all drug retailers and health professionals to report "any incident that reasonably indicates that Dengvaxia has caused or contributed to the death, serious illness, or serious injury to a consumer, a patient, or any person".

The order came after the Department of Health put on hold its 3.5 billion-peso (S$94 million) dengue vaccination programme, and as the government ordered a probe to determine culpability over the programme's approval and roll-out.

On Monday (Dec 4), Sanofi sought to allay concerns over Dengvaxia's use, saying its latest post-clinical trial alert covers a fraction of those who have been vaccinated.

In its alert, Sanofi said further clinical studies had revealed that, in those who had previously had dengue, the vaccine could prevent repeat infections.

But for those who had not had dengue, if they became infected after receiving the vaccine, "more cases of severe disease could occur".

Dr Ng Su Peing, Sanofi's global medical head, told reporters on Monday (Dec 4) nine in 10 Filipinos will be exposed to the dengue virus by the time they reach adolescence. Two-thirds, however, will not exhibit symptoms of the disease.

She said this means 90 per cent of the population is unlikely to suffer a second, more severe type of dengue if they are vaccinated.

"Severe dengue itself is rare," she said.

Dengue is the most widespread mosquito-borne disease in the world, with nearly 400 million people infected every year.

There are four dengue viruses, or serotypes, and most people who are infected recover and become immune to the first serotype they had. In some cases, a later infection with a different serotype can lead to a severe hemorrhagic fever. About 25,000 people die every year from hemorrhagic fevers arising from the disease.

Philippine health officials began vaccinating over a million children in April last year (2016) with Dengvaxia amid safety concerns expressed by public health advocates.

At least 730,000 children have already received the first of three three doses of the vaccine as of Nov 17.

The health department ordered three million doses of Dengvaxia at 1,000 pesos each for its vaccination programme.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque earlier said 789,000 doses were still with the government, mostly with the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Most will expire by August next year (2018), he said.

Dengvaxia was also sold through drug retail chains, but it has not been disclosed how many doses were released to the retail chains.

The health department, meanwhile, is already reviewing its contract with Sanofi.

Dr Duque said the Philippines will await results of an inquiry by the World Health Organisation's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation next week before deciding on whether to continue with the vaccination programme.

A spokesman for Singapore's Health Sciences Authority said last week that it is working with Sanofi to "strengthen the package insert" to include the warning of an increased risk of hospitalisation for dengue and clinically severe dengue in vaccinated individuals not previously infected by dengue.

It will also contain advisories on an assessment of prior dengue infection in individuals before vaccination, and that vaccination should not be recommended for those who have not had a dengue infection before.